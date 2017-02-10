Crews continue cleanup following South Sioux City, NE sewage spi - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Crews continue cleanup following South Sioux City, NE sewage spill

By Haley Rustvold, News Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

There is update from a sewage spill that happened earlier this week in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

Crews were cleaning up dirt and debris from the site today.

The sewage spill happened near 39th and G street around 10 am on Wednesday.

The city says that the pump at the temporary lift station failed.

The backup pump turned on but was unable to handle the amount of sewage coming into the lift station.

Crews from out of state were on site today investigating what caused the pumps to fail.

Since December they've had to replace five pumps.

The goal was to have the site cleaned up by today, and crews will remain on site until the situation is resolved. 
    

