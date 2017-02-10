LIVE IN THE STUDIO: Entrepalooza

What started a Briar Cliff University as a simple project, turned to an entrepreneurship in the Siouxland area.

Judy Thompson, Professor of Business Administration at Briar Cliff University told KTIV all about Entrepalooza.

Entrepalooza is the premiere celebration of entrepreneurship in the Siouxland area! What started off as a Briar Cliff University/Enactus project in 2011, with partnerships with local economic development authorities, has grown into a two-week jubilee of innovation, growth, networking and collaboration.

So whether you have a great idea, looking to grow a business, or you are curious to see all the great things happening, make sure to take a look at the Entrepalooza events calendar and stop by a few events.

Maybe you will catch the bug and create the next great Siouxland business or, even better, make some new friends!

For more information, go to http://briarcliff.edu/entrepalooza or call Judy at 712-279-5549.