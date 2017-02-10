Rain showers possible Saturday

There was melting and the more melting throughout our day on Friday as highs soared into the 50s for much of Siouxland.

We also had a nice amount of sunshine which will disappear for the start of our weekend.

Clouds are going to thicken for our day on Saturday and we'll even have a chance of seeing a few rain showers during the afternoon while highs get into the mid 40s.

That area of light rain will move east quickly early Saturday night and we'll see the sun return on Sunday although temperatures may drop by a couple more degrees leaving our highs in the low 40s and it will be a bit breezy as well.

We're going to be seeing a lot of sunshine for workweek next week and Monday will warm back up some with highs near 50 degrees.

We'll keep those highs in the 40s from Tuesday through Thursday with a chance of reaching the 50s again by the end of next week.