How warm did it get Friday?

Sioux City had gone 86 days without seeing temperatures as warm as what we experienced on Friday.

Friday's high got to 58 degrees in Sioux City.

The last time it was this warm was way back on November 17, 2016.

Sioux Falls, SD set a record high today by reaching 59 degrees.

Their old record was 56 degrees set in 1977.

While much of Siouxland made it into the 50s, northeastern Siouxland was a bit cooler hitting highs in the upper 40s.

While it may not be quite as warm as Friday, our 7-day forecast gives us another week with above average highs.