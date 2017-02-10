How warm did it get Friday? - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

How warm did it get Friday?

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Siouxland Highs Friday Siouxland Highs Friday
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City had gone 86 days without seeing temperatures as warm as what we experienced on Friday.

Friday's high got to 58 degrees in Sioux City.

The last time it was this warm was way back on November 17, 2016.

Sioux Falls, SD set a record high today by reaching 59 degrees.

Their old record was 56 degrees set in 1977.

While much of Siouxland made it into the 50s, northeastern Siouxland was a bit cooler hitting highs in the upper 40s.

While it may not be quite as warm as Friday, our 7-day forecast gives us another week with above average highs.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.