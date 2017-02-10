Ida County, IA Sheriff vows to continue searching for suspect in 1997 disappearance of Connie Ruddy

Friday marks 20-years since an Ida Grove, Iowa, woman went missing from her home. With little evidence for investigators to go on, its been considered a "cold case" for years.

But, the Ida County Sheriff insists he isn't giving up.

21-year-old Connie Ruddy vanished from her home in 1997. "At some point in time, Connie's friend arrived because she hadn't been able to get a hold of her entered the house and discovered that Connie was gone," said Wade Harriman, Ida County Sheriff. "Found the two children inside the house."

There was no evidence of what happened, and there was no information in Connie's whereabouts.

She was considered a missing person until her jawbone was found two years later by a man looking for fossils in the Boyer River. Harriman says that's the last time they had a substantial piece of evidence. "Every time I pass by here on Burns Street, I take a look at the house and it reminds me you know of the investigation and how badly I'd like to you know see it resolved," Harriman said. "But, you can't help but look at it every time you drive by and you know and we drive by it almost every single day."

Harriman believes the person who did this is out there. "We believe that this case can be solved," Harriman said. "We believe that somebody out there has some information that would help us resolve this case."

In an interview with KTIV, in 2009, Ruddy's father shared the same feeling. "I agree with the Sheriff," said Gary Neumayer, Ruddy's father. "Someone out there knows what happened to her."

The Ida County Sheriff insists he isn't giving up. "We want to give Connie's family some peace, give them the justice that they deserve and we want to give Connie obviously the justice that she deserves," said Harriman. "We have somebody that committed a homicide that's never been brought to justice and that bothers me personally and it certainly bothers law enforcement."

No arrests have been made in the case since Ruddy disappeared.