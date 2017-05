A pair of basketball games in northeast Nebraska have been canceled for tonight.



The reason?



The flu.



Hartington-Newcastle's boys and girls home game against Wynot are canceled due to a flu outbreak at Hartington Public School.



This announcement came from Hartington-Newcastle Superintendent A-J Johnson.



He said cases of the flu have hit the district hard this week, adding that nearly one-sixth of the students at the high school were sick.