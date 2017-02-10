NE Nebraska lawmaker pushes hospice for lethal fetal anomalies - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

NE Nebraska lawmaker pushes hospice for lethal fetal anomalies

Posted:
LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

A northeast Nebraska senator is pushing for doctors to provide information about support and hospice care to expecting parents who learn their unborn child is likely to die within three months of birth.

Sen. Joni Albrecht, of Thurston, says her measure makes a difficult situation easier for parents. Several self-described "warrior moms" whose infants had died before or shortly after birth spoke in favor of the bill at a legislative committee hearing Friday.

The Nebraska Medical Association and Planned Parenthood of the Heartland initially opposed the measure because of language implying doctors would be required to share this information. Albrecht says that language was unintentional and she plans to introduce an amendment clarifying there is no mandate.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.