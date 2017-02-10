Challenge to oil pipeline finish to be heard Monday

A federal judge won't hear arguments from attorneys until next week on an effort by the Cheyenne River Sioux to block completion of the Dakota Access pipeline.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg says he'll hear arguments during a Monday status hearing that was already scheduled in the legal battle over the $3.8 billion pipeline to carry North Dakota oil to Illinois.

Energy Transfer Partners got the needed permission from the Army on Wednesday night to lay pipe under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota. Work started immediately on the last chunk of construction.



The Cheyenne River Sioux has asked Boasberg to stop the work while a lawsuit filed earlier by the tribe and the Standing Rock Sioux proceeds.

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe also has vowed to fight the construction in court.