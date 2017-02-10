Storm Lake Police arrest two people involved in fraudulent real- - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Storm Lake Police arrest two people involved in fraudulent real-estate contract

STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -

Storm Lake police arrest two people after they convinced a couple to enter into a fraudulent real-estate contract. . 

20-year old Dalton Sassman, and 19-year old Angel Askren were arrested a charged with 2nd Degree Fraudulent  Practices, 2nd Degree Theft, and Conspiracy to Commit a Non-Forcible Felony. 

Police say a couple responded to a private advertisement on Facebook for a house for sale.

Police say the couple paid Sassman, who police say was using the alias Dalton Fortymeyer, $1800 as a down payment on a mortgage finance contract to purchase the home.

According to police Sassman had no authority to ell the home nor was he the owner.

