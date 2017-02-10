South Dakota residents urged to fully extinguish burned brush pi - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota residents urged to fully extinguish burned brush piles

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -

South Dakota Wildland Fire is urging residents who burn brush piles to make sure they are fully extinguished. 

The group is also asking people to curtail open burning activity.

This is due to several recent brush piles that caused wildland fires. 

With warmer temps and increased wind over the Black Hills, these conditions can cause burn piles to re-ignite.

