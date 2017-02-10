South Dakota residents urged to fully extinguish burned brush piles

South Dakota Wildland Fire is urging residents who burn brush piles to make sure they are fully extinguished. The group is also asking people to curtail open burning activity.This is due to several recent brush piles that caused wildland fires. With warmer temps and increased wind over the Black Hills, these conditions can cause burn piles to re-ignite.
A 60-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle-vehicle crash north of Yankton, South Dakota.
KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)
News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com