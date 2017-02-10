Crews clean up second sewer leak near same South Sioux City, NE neighborhood

Wednesday, we told you about a sewage spill near a residential neighborhood in South Sioux City, Nebraska. Friday night, neighbors discovered another leak in the same place.

The spill happened near 39th and G Streets after 6:00pm. The source is the same sewer that leaked on Wednesday, which handles sewage from businesses in the Roth Industrial Park.

A pumper truck showed up to siphon the sewage out of the ditch where it had spilled.

There's no word what caused Friday night's leak. But, on Wednesday, a pump, and the back-up, at the temporary lift station failed.