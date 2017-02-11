Iowa court curtails police questioning during traffic stops - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa court curtails police questioning during traffic stops

Posted:
DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -

The Iowa Supreme Court might make it difficult for police to continue asking questions during routine traffic stops.

The majority of a divided 4-3 court overturned a 30-year-old

Iowa legal precedent that said officers could at least ask drivers to produce their license even during routine stops.

The court now says when police stop a car to check a license plate, or for other route matters, they cannot further question the driver if there's no reasonable suspicion of a crime.

