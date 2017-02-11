Three men taken into custody after Sioux City Shooting

Three men are under arrest after Sioux City Police, Sioux City SWAT and crisis Negotiators were called to the scene of a disturbance.

Police were initially called to 1373 Pierce Street for a disturbance at 11:18 Friday night.

Police say they found out a victim had property stolen at gun point in the area of 16th Street and Pierce Street.

Police say while they were on scene gunshots were reported in the in the 400 block of 16th Street.

The juvenile male approached the officers while they were at 1373 Pierce Street with gunshot wounds.

Police say he was transported to Mercy Medical Center with serious injuries.

20-year-old Tykell Robinson and 18-year-old Dontaiven Drappeaux were charged with Robbery 1st.

20-year-old Darius Wright was arrested for robbery 1st and Attempted Murder.