Youth hockey keeps tradition alive while raising money

The Siouxland Youth Hockey Association is keeping the tradition of hockey and pancakes alive in Sioux City.

Saturday marked a special anniversary for the event.

"The pancake fundraiser started about 45 years ago. So, this is our 45th event here in Siouxland and I believe that this has kind of become a Siouxland tradition. People that have played in the association and now have their kids in the association, grand kids even great grand kids look forward to this" says Tiffany Barrs-Kane, President of the Siouxland Youth Hockey Association.

The event is the second largest fundraiser of the year for the association.

Those who attended Saturday's event received tickets and had a long line of pancakes, sausages and eggs to choose from.

But, the meaning of the fundraiser is what keeps Siouxlanders coming back year after year.

"I think it's exciting just to know that we've managed to keep a tradition going for 45 years. Many fundraisers and events over time kind of lose their steam but, I think youth hockey in our area has really maintained its longevity and people look forward to this every year" says Barrs-Kane

Barrs-Kane says the pancake fundraiser helps keep ice and registration fees down and helps the hockey association market to people who are interested in the sport on ice.

While families were enjoying their breakfast, kids were slapping the puck around the rink.