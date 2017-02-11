Sioux City Bandits gear up for new season with physicals

The Sioux City Bandits football season is just around the corner.

The team was up early today to get their physicals before they kickoff at the Tyson Events Center on February 18th against the Kearney Hawks.

Members of the Bandits reported to Tri-State Specialists where doctors from both Tri-State Specialists and Mercy Singing Hills Family Medicine were on hand to make sure the athletes are healthy going into the season.

"So, physicals before the season are good to identify the old injuries that they had, any current problems that they're having so they can address those and try to prevent, the best you can, injuries from happening during the season" says Dr. Michael Doarn, orthopaedic and hand surgeon with Tri-State Specialists.

Coach Erv Strohbeen says the team reported for camp last night.

He says its important to get the physicals so they can get on the field without any red flags.