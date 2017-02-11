Anti-abortion supporters rally behind defunding Planned Parenthood

Anti-abortion rallies were held in more than 40 states today, including one in Sioux City.

Area Pro-Life advocates gathered to picket, pray and voice their concerns about Planned Parenthood Practices.



Those concerns include the controversial abortion pill, wanting more counseling done with women and giving them adoption alternatives.

"It is true that certain decisions should be made by a woman and her doctor but these decisions should not include forcing working families to pay for contraceptives and abortions that may violate their conscious," said Carol Remer, Cornerstone for Life, Storm Lake.

"This is just one of 240 rallies across the country and it is directed specifically at defunding Planned Parenthood," reports Danielle Davis.

Protestors claim $430 million are given to Planned Parenthood each year.

And they want that to end.

Mary Alice Carter, Planned Parenthood Interim Vice President, released a statement regarding the protests on their website:

"It's clear that the vast majority of Americans do not want, and will not stand to see, reproductive health and rights attacked....We are grateful for the incredible outpouring of love and support we've been seeing all across the country. Our first priority is always to serve our patients, and ensure they can get the high-quality, often life-saving care that Planned Parenthood health centers provide."

"I fully respect the dignity of women but I also think the dignity of a life that is within you should be given that same consideration, she should also consider the dignity of the life within her," said Iowa State Rep, Jim Carlin, District 6.

The U.S. Senate took the first steps to defund Planned Parenthood last month, and the Iowa Senate has approved a move to cut Medicaid funding for the organization.