Hinton Community School gets new PE facility - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Hinton Community School gets new PE facility

Posted:
By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
HINTON, Iowa (KTIV) -

Hinton Elementary and High School have a new Wellness Center.

The new building is a point of pride for the Hinton Public School. For years the wrestling team had to rent space from the community center to practice. The new building will also be used for PE classes, weight-lifting, dance and cheerleading practice. School officials are relieved they finally have the new building. 

"Downtown right now we are renting the community center for wrestling practice so that is where all of our students drive down there after school, this way it will all be on one campus,"  said Superintendent, Peter Steurman.

The school gets the rest of the flooring for the new building next week.     

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.