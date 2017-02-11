Hinton Community School gets new PE facility

Hinton Elementary and High School have a new Wellness Center.

The new building is a point of pride for the Hinton Public School. For years the wrestling team had to rent space from the community center to practice. The new building will also be used for PE classes, weight-lifting, dance and cheerleading practice. School officials are relieved they finally have the new building.

"Downtown right now we are renting the community center for wrestling practice so that is where all of our students drive down there after school, this way it will all be on one campus," said Superintendent, Peter Steurman.

The school gets the rest of the flooring for the new building next week.