Siouxland wrestlers punch tickets to state

Hinton's Daniel Bishop gets a pin at Saturday's district wrestling meet.
MAPLETON, Iowa (KTIV) -
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto hosted Class 1A's District 3 wrestling tournament on Saturday.
--106 Results
1st Place - Bryce Kafton of Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto
2nd Place - Jake Nieman of OA-BCIG
--113 Results
1st Place - Kurtis Krager of OA-BCIG
2nd Place - Brennan Brown of Westwood
--120 Results
1st Place - Connor Lange of Missouri Valley
2nd Place - Remington Meeker of Logan-Magnolia
--126 Results
1st Place - Kody Berg of Westwood
2nd Place - Anavin Mounivong of Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto
--132 Results
1st Place - Garret Thompson of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place - Garrett Arment of Woodbury Central
--138 Results
1st Place - Duke Kyle of Missouri Valley
2nd Place - Wade Mitchell of Woodbury Central
--145 Results
1st Place - Austin Eilers of Lawton-Bronson
2nd Place - Skeeter Bostwick of Missouri Valley
--152 Results
1st Place - Drew Anderson of Westwood
2nd Place - Brady Wilson of Logan-Magnolia
--160 Results
1st Place - Nathan Haynes of Missouri Valley
2nd Place - Jim Moss of Woodbury Central
--170 Results
1st Place - Nick Haynes of Missouri Valley
2nd Place - Adam Grote of OA-BCIG
--182 Results
1st Place - Daniel Bishop of Hinton
2nd Place - Jeremiah Adams of Westwood
--195 Results
1st Place - Tyler Anderson of OA-BCIG
2nd Place - Brandon Peters of Lawton-Bronson
--220 Results
1st Place - Tom Rief of Missouri Valley
2nd Place - Drake Johnsen of Logan-Magnolia
--285 Results
1st Place - Arron Olson of Missouri Valley
2nd Place - Jeren McKibbin of OA-BCIG