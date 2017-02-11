Siouxland wrestlers punch tickets to state - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Siouxland wrestlers punch tickets to state

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Hinton's Daniel Bishop gets a pin at Saturday's district wrestling meet. Hinton's Daniel Bishop gets a pin at Saturday's district wrestling meet.
MAPLETON, Iowa (KTIV) -

Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto hosted Class 1A's District 3 wrestling tournament on Saturday.

--106 Results
1st Place - Bryce Kafton of Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto
2nd Place - Jake Nieman of OA-BCIG

--113 Results
1st Place - Kurtis Krager of OA-BCIG
2nd Place - Brennan Brown of Westwood

--120 Results
1st Place - Connor Lange of Missouri Valley
2nd Place - Remington Meeker of Logan-Magnolia

--126 Results
1st Place - Kody Berg of Westwood
2nd Place - Anavin Mounivong of Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto

--132 Results
1st Place - Garret Thompson of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place - Garrett Arment of Woodbury Central

--138 Results
1st Place - Duke Kyle of Missouri Valley
2nd Place - Wade Mitchell of Woodbury Central

--145 Results
1st Place - Austin Eilers of Lawton-Bronson
2nd Place - Skeeter Bostwick of Missouri Valley

--152 Results
1st Place - Drew Anderson of Westwood
2nd Place - Brady Wilson of Logan-Magnolia

--160 Results
1st Place - Nathan Haynes of Missouri Valley
2nd Place - Jim Moss of Woodbury Central

--170 Results
1st Place - Nick Haynes of Missouri Valley
2nd Place - Adam Grote of OA-BCIG

--182 Results
1st Place - Daniel Bishop of Hinton
2nd Place - Jeremiah Adams of Westwood

--195 Results
1st Place - Tyler Anderson of OA-BCIG
2nd Place - Brandon Peters of Lawton-Bronson

--220 Results
1st Place - Tom Rief of Missouri Valley
2nd Place - Drake Johnsen of Logan-Magnolia

--285 Results
1st Place - Arron Olson of Missouri Valley
2nd Place - Jeren McKibbin of OA-BCIG

