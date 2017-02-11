Winnebago students' school project turns into record deal

The Winnebago Public School students recently performed their song, "Sacred Voice" at the Earth Summit in Norfolk.

According to their teacher, the students are the first Native American Tribe to sign a record deal with the N'we Jinan label. N'we Jinan is a Canadian label and the song is one of positivity with a message of hope.The students produced a music video as well.

"One thing is we always encourage our younger generation of students to do is express themselves and how they feel and this is one of the ways that they did that, express it through a song and it is just a way to get their voice out there," said teacher, Chris Grezlik, Winnebago Public School.

View "SACRED VOICE" here.