A few showers tonight but a dry week ahead

Friday was a beautiful day across Siouxland and temperatures have still been above average Saturday, though a little cooler than the preceding day.



Most of the area reached the 40s with cloudy skies overhead.



A few showers are possible through the evening hours as a system pushes through.



Winds will be picking up out of the northwest as we go through the night and breezy conditions will last into our Sunday.



We will be a little cooler than Saturday but with plenty of sunshine in our skies.



A brief warm-up to near 50 degrees happens again Monday before we slip back into the 40s for the middle of the week.



Still, this is well above our average high temperatures for the middle of February.



Dry weather prevails through the week and by the end of the week we may reach 60 degrees for our highs!