Unseasonable warmth sets records in parts of the country

Temperatures over the past few days in Siouxland have been well above average but we're not the only ones seeing warm weather.



Spring-like highs have been recorded on Friday and Saturday in many areas of the country.



Denver reached 80 degrees on Friday, setting a record high for February 10th.



It was the first time on record that the city had hit 80 degrees this month.



The heat was on Saturday across Oklahoma and Texas with a number of cities reaching 90 degrees.



This includes a reading of 98 degrees in Altus, Oklahoma!