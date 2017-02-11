USD beats rival SDSU, keeps pace in Summit League - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

USD beats rival SDSU, keeps pace in Summit League

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
South Dakota beat SDSU on Saturday, 91-89, to move to 9-4 in the Summit League. South Dakota beat SDSU on Saturday, 91-89, to move to 9-4 in the Summit League.

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) -- Matt Mooney hit five 3-pointers and scored 25 points, Tyler Flack hit two crucial free throws in the final 10 seconds, and South Dakota hung on to beat arch-rival South Dakota State 91-89 on Saturday.
   
The Jackrabbits stormed back from a double-digit deficit to take a 76-75 lead with 6:13 left. The game remained tight the rest of the way.
   
A Matt Daum 3 and jumper on consecutive possessions cut South Dakota State's deficit to 89-88 with eight seconds to go. Flack then stepped to the line a drilled a pair for free throws to push it back to a three-point game. The Jackrabbits did not get a final look to win it, as South Dakota fouled Daum to prevent a potential game-tying 3.
   
Flack finished with 23 points for South Dakota (18-10, 9-4), which equaled its highest ever win total (9) in Summit League play with the win. The Coyotes finished 9-7 in 2014-2015.
   
Reed Tellinghuisen scored 28 and Daum added 22 to lead the Jackrabbits (12-16, 5-8).

