Musketeers blank Tri-City

Connor Ford scored his seventh goal of the season, Sampo Ranta added a goal and the Musketeers blanked Tri-City on Saturday, 2-0.

After a scoreless first period, Ford got the Musketeers on the board with a wrister that beat Storm goalie Eric Dop. Jacob Wilson and Matt Hellickson assisted on the goal.

In the third, Ranta added his fourth goal of the season. Sioux City outshot Tri-City 36-23.

In net, Matiss Kivlenieks posted his third shutout of the season. Kivlenieks stopped all 23 shots that came his way. Kivlenieks leads the USHL in goals against average (1.74).

Three Musketeers (25-9-5-2) were playing their first game against their old team. The Muskies made a trade with Tri-City on Tuesday that brought Charlie Kelleher, Odeen Tufto and Joey Matthews to Sioux City. None of the three tallied a point in the game.

Sioux City is tied with Waterloo for the Western Conference lead, with 57 points.

The Musketeers are on the road at Sioux Falls on Sunday. Puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m.