Iowa's top military commander meets with airmen and local leaders at 185th Air Refueling Wing

Major General Tim Orr traveled from Des Moines to Sioux City to meet with airmen at the 185th Air Refueling Wing.

Awarding top airmen from Sioux City with a coin for their excellence in their service.



"I've been going around select offices and select departments presenting what we call commander's coins, which is a coin that I present. It's presented for excellence for airmen's duties over and beyond, what we like to say, the call of duty," said Major General Tim Orr.

Airmen that had the coin presented to them were able to speak with Iowa's top military commander.

Major General Orr had the chance to hear about the things the airmen have done during their service.

The coins awarded show how excellence here in Sioux City stretches across the globe.

"This unit in the 185th is the best air refueling wing in the country, no doubt in my book. The demonstrate it every day around the world, they demonstrate it in the war fight, they demonstrate it the homeland here with the disasters that we had with flooding in 2011, and all the partnerships that they've built through the community," said Major General Orr.

The visit from Iowa's top military commander is something local leaders know is important for the 185th and the community.

"This unit itself is like $15 million in payroll, I think, and so you compound that in the community, it's a big deal. The most important part is not only the payroll but, the quality of the people in these two units. They make a huge difference in the community. They volunteer, they do a lot of other things that make our community a lot better," said Scott.

The 185th flying to new heights and refueling the economy.