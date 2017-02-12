Sioux City Spartans make history at state swimming

The Sioux City Spartans made program history at Saturday's Iowa State swimming championships.



The 200 meter freestyle relay team of Cody Ott, Nathan Gobell, Brenndan Gorski and William Rankin finished third in 1:26.75, its highest finish ever.

A couple of those relay members also had good individual efforts.



Ott and Rankin posted top-10 finishes in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, respectively.



Sioux City finished 13th in the overall team standings.