Winnebago boys continue to pile up wins

It's been another banner season for the Winnebago boys basketball team.



The Indians won their fourth-straight Lewis and Clark conference championship last week, and they continue to pile up wins.

The most recent of those came at Saturday's Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island. Winnebago, ranked 7th in Class C-1, defeated Hastings St. Cecilia 76-61.



St. Cecilia is the top-ranked team in Class C-2.



Bago senior David Wingett scored 21 points, including an insane reverse dunk, as the Indians moved to 22-and-2.

"It was fun," said Wingett. "We came out here, and we had a mission when we came out here, so we came out and did our thing."

"We're very confident, we have momentum coming in, so we're looking to do the most."

Winnebago has made two straight trips to Lincoln for the state tournament.



The Indians close out the regular season on Friday against Guardian Angels Central Catholic.