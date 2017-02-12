Iowa State picks up needed win over Oklahoma

Iowa State has had an up-and-down week. Tuesday's loss to Texas undid a lot of the momentum from last weekend's big road win over Kansas.



But the Cyclones bounced back Saturday, picking up a much-needed 80-64 home win over Oklahoma.

The Cyclones and Sooners were tied at 41 before ISU went on a 21-4 run to push the lead to double-figures.



Naz Mitrou-Long led Iowa State with 23 points, as the Cyclones put five scorers in double figures.



Now, with just six regular season games remaining, Iowa State is all alone in fourth place in the Big 12, at 7-5.

"Guys were just locked in, man," said Mitrou-Long. "We really put an emphasis, in the last couple practices, on just simply being locked in. And we have the gameplans, we have everything that's needed, in place to win. It's just about executing."

"We've shown that we can beat some of the best teams in the country when we're right, and when we play good basketball," said senior guard Matt Thomas. "That's what we've got to keep striving to do."

"I thought everybody played a part today," said head coach Steve Prohm. "So everybody should be in a good mood when I see them on Monday."

Iowa State is back in action on Wednesday, traveling to Kansas State.