Sioux City church congregation's first service following devastating flood

"In the grace of God, they literally finished the platform floor at 9 o'clock on Friday night," Central Baptist Church Senior Pastor, Lloyd Grant.

Walking into church one morning, Senior Pastor Lloyd Grant opened the doors to the sanctuary and found it was turned to a swimming pool.

"No one expects when they show up to work on a Wednesday morning to open the door and have water come over their feet," said Grant.

A water main break inside the building flooded the worship center, soaking the sanctuary under 80,000 gallons of water.

"It was up to my knees and the chairs were floating and so we knew we had a lot of water," said Central Baptist Church member, Doug Van Holland.

Church members immediately went to work, pumping water for 6 hours.

They called for local reinforcements, who drained back-up for two straight weeks before the sanctuary was finally dry.

Once the water cleared, the worship center was left in ruins.

"Now we're going to have an empty room, it's going to be down to concrete," said Grant. "What does it need to look like? What should we do?"

What, at first, seemed like a disaster, turned out to be a blessing.

The church took the opportunity to upgrade the destroyed, 25-year-old worship center.

They reconstructed the sanctuary over the next seven months, while services were held at North High School.

"A lot of people sacrificed a lot of hours," said Van Holland. "Like I said, thousands of hours, not just hundreds, but thousands."

On Sunday, members swung open the doors to their new church.

"God just gave us this beautiful place to worship in," said Van Holland.

And joined together for celebratory song and thankful prayer.

Insurance covered some but not all of the damages.

The congregation has pitched in nearly $130,000 of the $150,000 needed to cover the reconstruction costs.