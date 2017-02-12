Slightly cooler but still above average to begin the work week - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Slightly cooler but still above average to begin the work week

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Last night's rain has moved off to the east and left with plenty of blue skies across the area.

Temperatures returned to the mid to upper 40s this afternoon despite some gusty northwest winds.

Those winds will be calming as we head into the overnight setting the stage for a very calm night. |

Lows will drop to the lower 20s under clear skies.

The sunshine will be staying with us for almost all of the week as high pressure dominates the forecast.

Highs return to the low 50s briefly tomorrow before we cool off a little for Tuesday and Wednesday.

It will be a little breezy with gusts up to 30 mph on Tuesday but we'll still be well above average.

Another warm up arrives for the end of the week possibly pushing our highs into the 60s by Friday!

