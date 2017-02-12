Teacher rally at Iowa State Capitol to fight potential union cha - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Teacher rally at Iowa State Capitol to fight potential union changes

DES MOINES, IA (WHO-TV/KTIV) -

Teachers, parents and student stood in solidarity at the Iowa State Capitol.  

They are all against a plan likely to pass they say would dramatically change unions in the Hawkeye State.

Republicans in the Iowa Legislature are expected to pass the collective bargaining bill.

But, teachers from across the state voicing their opinions on the steps of the Statehouse today.

Iowa's current collective bargaining law allows public employees to negotiate job benefits, including health insurance and extra pay. 

The proposed legislation would specifically prohibit those discussions.

The bill could be sent to Governor Branstad's desk for signing as early as this week. 

The group Iowans for Education also spoke out against the education budget signed earlier this week.

Public schools received an increase of 1.1 percent.

The hearing on the collective bargaining bill is set for 6:00 p.m. Monday night.

 It takes place inside the old Supreme Court Chambers, inside the State Capitol building, in Des Moines.

