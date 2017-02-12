Musketeers pick up shootout win in Sioux Falls

Philip Knies notched a goal and an assist, the Musketeers got help from their newcomers and Sioux City beat Sioux Falls in a shootout on Sunday, 3-2.

Knies poked through a power-play goal in the first period, his 13th goal of the season. Charlie Kelleher, who was acquired from Tri-City last week, was credited with an assist on the play.

Josh Passolt scored later in the period to tie the game up at one after a period. After a scoreless second period, the Stampede got the lead in the third on a Max Johnson goal.

But 12 minutes into the period, another player that came over in the Tri-City trade, Joey Matthews, scored the equalizer to tie the game back up. Knies got the assist on Matthews' fourth goal of the season.

After a scoreless overtime period, the game went into a shootout. Eeli Tolvanen converted on the first attempt of the game, and that was all the Musketeers needed.

Matiss Kivlenieks saved all three Sioux Falls attempts in the shootout, helping the Musketeers (26-9-5-2) escape with the win. With the victory, Sioux City re-takes first place in the Western Conference, with a two point lead over Waterloo.

The Musketeers are back on the road on Friday and Saturday, traveling to Green Bay, before returning home on Feb. 24 against Lincoln.