UPDATE: Lake Oroville water levels dropping

The nearly 200,000 people who fled their homes downstream from the nation's tallest dam can breathe a little easier.



The water level has been dropping at the dam on Lake Oroville northeast of San Francisco, reducing the risk that a spillway will collapse.



That could send a 30-foot wall of water roaring downstream.



Oroville resident Kimberly Cummings says she, her husband and their 3-year-old daughter were taking no chances. She said, "We grabbed our dog and headed to higher ground."

Previous story:

Nearly 200,000 people living near the tallest dam in the U.S. have been ordered out of the area for their own safety.

Erosion has caused a hole in a spillway of Oroville Dam in northern California.

A devastating flood could be unleashed if the hole grows worse.

Officials say they've made progress in reducing the danger.

The county sheriff defended evacuating people from their homes during a news conference Sunday night.



Sheriff Kory Honea said, "Public safety is my number one concern. And ensuring the safety of 1,000 people, thousands of people, was critical. I'm not going to lift the evacuation order until I have a better idea about what that means and what risk that poses."



Officials plan to drop some rocks from a helicopter, in an attempt to plug the hole caused by erosion.



They say there's no risk that the dam itself will break.