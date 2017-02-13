The White House greets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday. The two world leaders don't agree on several big policies.

Meanwhile, the president is dealing with the fallout from a large illegal immigration round up.

The Canadian Prime Minister says he will focus on the areas where he agrees with President Donald Trump. There are many areas where the two countries take very different stances.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the White House for the first time since President Donald Trump took office.

The Canadian Prime Minister highlighted the differences with President Trump. "Whether it's understanding that immigration is a source of strength for us, and Muslim Canadians are an essential part of the success of our country, today and into the future," Canadian PM, Justin Trudeau said.

He vowed to take in refugees that the U.S. turns away.

As the two world leaders talk out their differences.

More protests over a temporary travel ban the trump administration wants to impose. "There's no such thing as Judicial supremacy," said Senior White House Policy Advisor Stephen Miller.

Top administration aids lashed out at the courts for halting it. "We are contemplating new and additional actions to ensure that our immigration system does not become a vehicle for admitting people into our country who are hostile to this nation and its values," said Senior White House Policy Advisor, Stephen Miller.

This as immigration agents conduct a national round up operation of undocumented workers. "With Donald Trump being president, I see no hope for us." "Our communities are being terrorized," said some workers.

The President standing by his immigration plans.

He also says he stands 100 percent with Japan while condemning a North Korean missile test.

The administration left open the door for a new executive order reworking a temporary travel ban.