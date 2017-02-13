HAPPENING TONIGHT: Public hearing over union bill held in Des Moines

Monday night, public workers get their chance to speak to lawmakers about a bill that would change how unions negotiate.

There's a public hearing in Des Moines over the collective bargaining legislation.

Many teachers rallied in Des Moines on Sunday, concerned about how union changes would affect them.

Tonight's public hearing starts at 6 p.m. It goes for two hours. Speakers are limited to three minutes.



Here's the list of people signed up so far to speak: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/committees/publicHearings?action=viewMeetingSignups&meetingID=24398

The bill could end up on the governor's desk this week.



