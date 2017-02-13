Spring-Like start to the week in store

We closed out the weekend on a quiet and sunny note around Siouxland and that is exactly how we are going to start the workweek. High pressure is going to be a dominating factor through the next 7-Days as SW flow takes over yet again bringing in unseasonably warm air. Temperatures will surge up into the mid 50s under abundant sunshine this afternoon along with SW winds sustained at about 10-20 mph. We could have some higher gusts as an approaching trough moves toward the region.

This will bring a cooler conditions Tuesday and Wednesday with highs dipping back into the middle and upper 40s which is still very mild for this time of the year. Our next warming trend begins Thursday with highs rising back into the upper 50s with temperatures above 60° come Friday. Sunny skies will be with us through the Friday as well before we see more clouds set to move in for the weekend. Temperatures remain above average into the weekend with highs in the 50s to near 60° on Saturday and Sunday. Our next chance of rain doesn't arrive until next Monday as low pressure moves through the Plains.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer