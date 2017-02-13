Northeast gets battered by another blizzard

Much of New England and the majority of the NE is continuing to get blanketed by another round of snow. This round, much like the last is turning into an all out blizzard. Winds could exceed 50 mph especially along the coastal regions which could lead to whiteout conditions and impossible travel. Another 6 to potentially amounts higher than a foot will be possible along coast of Maine with lesser amounts inland. Blizzard warning are in effect for much of the New England Coast with wind alerts extending south all the way into Maryland. Conditions look to improve all along the I-95 Corridor as this system moves off the Atlantic Seaboard later on tonight.