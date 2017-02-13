Sioux City police are asking for tips after a shooting Friday night

Sioux City police are asking for the public's help with providing information about Friday night's shooting that left one person wounded and resulted in three arrests.



Police were called to the scene near 14th and Pierce late Friday night.



They found a young man who had been robbed and shot.



He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.



A SWAT team and crisis Negotiators were brought in to help bring in the suspects.



Twenty-year-old Darius Wright of Minneapolis is charged with Attempted Murder and First-Degree Robbery.



He's being held on $75,000 bond.



Twenty-year-old Tykell Robinson and 18-year-old Dontaiven Drappeaux, both of Sioux City, are both charged with First-Degree Robbery.



They're being held on $25,000 bond each.



If you have information about this crime, call police at 712-258-8477.