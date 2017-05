Registered sex offenders in Siouxland have strict limitations on where they can live, but a lot of the work done to track offenders depends on self-reporting.



Do law enforcement agencies have enough resources to keep tabs on where all registered sex offenders are living?

We're Digging Deeper. KTIV's Sheila Brummer shows you how agencies are tracking sex offenders in Siouxland. Thursday on KTIV News 4 at Ten.