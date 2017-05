The Sioux City Police Department is looking for a wanted sex offender.

They say Danny Barnes cut off his tracking bracelet and has an active warrant for a parole violation.

Barnes received two years in prison for having sex with a 14-year-old girl in Sioux County.

He is 6'1" tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

If you have information on how to find Barnes call 258-TIPS or 911.