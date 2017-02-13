South Dakota's Flack wins Summit League weekly honor

University of South Dakota senior forward Tyler Flack has been named Summit League Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for the period ended Feb. 12. Flack is the second Coyote to earn the honor this season, joining sophomore Trey Burch-Manning.

Flack averaged 26 points while shooting 80 percent from the field (21-of-26) in leading South Dakota to a pair of wins last week. Flack scored a career-high 29 points and had eight rebounds in a road win at Fort Wayne Wednesday. He had 23 points and eight boards in Saturday’s win at home against South Dakota State.

Flack has averaged nearly 22 points and six rebounds since returning from injury five games ago. He is averaging 20.8 points in Summit League play, which ranks third in the conference. Flack is also the Summit’s second-leading shot blocker at nearly two per game.

South Dakota (18-10, 9-4 Summit) next hosts Oral Roberts at approximately 3:15 p.m. Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The game follows a doubleheader featuring the Coyote women against Omaha. Flack, the team’s lone senior, will compete in his final home game and will be honored in a pregame ceremony.