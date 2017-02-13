Hawkeye baseball team has two Sioux City players in starting lineup

The Iowa baseball team has had three straight winning seasons but will look very different this season. The Hawkeyes could send out as many as six new starters, and have eight junior college transfers. They will also have a strong Siouxland flavor.

Sioux City North grad Robert Neustrom returns as the starting right fielder. As a freshman, he hit .307 with 21 RBI's and 24 runs in 52 games. Neustrom has been named to the preseason all-Big Ten team.

Last season, he had 12 multi-hit games and hit .462 in the Big Ten tournament, as Iowa finished as the runner-up.

"Last year there were times, I'll admit, where things may have been going too fast for me," said Neustrom. "They wouldn't slow down even when I tried to. This year that's big focus, to just making sure the game's comfortable for me and slowing things down when I need to slow them down."

Bishop Heelan grad Tyler Cropley will take over as Iowa's starting catcher. A four-time all-conference pick with the Crusaders, Cropley played two seasons at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, where he hit .403 as a sophomore.

Cropley has something rarely seen from a catcher -- speed. He will start the season as the Hawkeyes leadoff hitter.

"Just do my part. I think that's what everybody has to do on this team. If everybody does their part we're going to have a good season," said Cropley. "The game is a lot faster at this level. I can already tell with just how fast people play."

"I know coach Brickman is really pleased with his savvy and his knowledge of calling pitches," said head coach Rick Heller. "I think you'll see Tyler have a fair share of the pitch calling duties if things go the way we think they will."

Iowa opens the season Friday with a three-game series against South Florida in Tampa.