Alleged assault takes place on Morningside College campus

Students at Morningside College in Sioux City are back in class as a new week begins.

But, Sunday night a female student was involved in a scary situation.

"Last night we were called to Morningside College for a report of an assault. At this time the only thing we know is that the victim did not know the alleged assaulter and the case has been forwarded to an investigator for follow up," says Lori Noltze, Crime Prevention Officer with the Sioux City Police.

The case is still under investigation by the Sioux City Police, but the college is actively reaching out to students to keep them informed of what's happening on their campus.

"As a matter of routine practice we notify students on campus whenever there is an incident, whether it's vandalism in a parking lot or if we're aware of situations that we believe students should know about" says Rick Wollman, Vice President of Communications at Morningside College.

Last night's report of an assault was something the college did notify their students about.

An email was sent out to all students giving them a description of the alleged suspect.

The email says the male was described as either white or Latino tall and thin.

He was reported as wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a blue bandanna over his face.

He is believed to be in his late 20's or early 30's.

The college is urging students to always walk in groups and to be aware of their surroundings.

And, Morningside College Campus Security does offer escorts for students.

Police say if you have any information regarding the assault on Morningside's campus to call Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS