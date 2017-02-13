Timeline of Big Ox/South Sioux City situation

The situation with Big Ox, and the homeowners, began back in October, nearly 4-months ago.

Towards the end of October, residents began to notice an unpleasant odor in their homes.

At a South Sioux City council meeting, the city offered to pay for those residents to stay at local motels.

OSHA opened an investigation, and stated it believed the smell was from hydrogen sulfide.

Later, the city did smoke tests to see how sewer gas could get into the homes.

In November, McClure Engineering designed plans to separate the industrial and residential sewer lines between Big Ox and the residents.

The residents then asked to have the city bring a panel of experts to their meetings every Wednesday night.

In December, financial reports showed that in total, $336,000 was spent between November 5 and December 16.

$74,000 of that, was given to McClure Engineering to separate those sewer lines.

December 27 marked ten weeks since the residents were out of their homes, and the city then hired engineer firms and contractors.

In the new year, two injuries in less than a week were reported at Big Ox.

Two employees suffered a chemical burn, while another non-employee fell off his tanker while making a delivery.

Also In January, Innovative Business Consultants collected air samples from three affected homes.