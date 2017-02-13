A little cooling for Tuesday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A little cooling for Tuesday

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City has now gone into the 50s in three of the last four days with more mild weather coming our way this week.  

We are going to see just a little bit of cooling over the next couple of days but our highs will still be getting into the mid to upper 40s.  

We will see breezy conditions Tuesday with a northwesterly wind blowing at about 15 to 25 miles per hour with Wednesday becoming much calmer.  

Then the warmest air of the season so far could move in late this week meaning highs could soar into the upper 50s Thursday with lower 60s possible by Friday.  

We're still not expecting changes this weekend either as more upper 50 and lower 60s will be around.  

A system could finally move into the area by Sunday night and Monday which could give us a chance of rain with highs still in the 50s.

