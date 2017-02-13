Odor issue for South Sioux City Community Schools

Extra precautions were taken today at South Sioux City schools after an unusual odor was reported at the high school.

School officials say a student alerted them to a strange smell in the high school school this morning.

The school's maintenance crew began performing hourly air quality checks after the complaint.

All of those tests came back normal.

They also checked with teachers and students to see if anyone was having health problems as a result.

Superintendent Todd Strom said this practice is normal.

We take the health and safety of our students and staff very seriously and we try to respond quickly and appropriately when necessary." said Todd Strom, South Sioux City Schools Superintendent.



Strom said along with Monday's check, air quality checks are usually done on a quarterly basis.

This isn't the first time the South Sioux City School District has investigated an odor in the schools.

Back in November, the district received a report from Tessiers, Inc. about air quality testing done at the middle school.

The testing was done after an odor was reported coming from the gym and locker areas.

According to the report, officials from Tessiers, Inc. found no high levels of hydrogen sulfide, or other gases.

Along with the gym and locker rooms, testing was also done in classrooms, the library and other common areas of the school.

Those tests also showed no signs of hydrogen sulfide.

