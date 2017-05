For a number of motorists in Louisiana, there was one question on their all of their minds: why the long face?

Cell phone video shows three horses galloping along Interstate-10 near Welsh, Louisiana.

You can see the horses running in-and-out of the median; stalling some drivers while staying on pace with others.

They were eventually corralled and the roadway was cleared.

No injuries were reported.

Police say a cow broke down the gate for the horses to escape, and the owner faces no charges or penalties.