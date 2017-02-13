Some families displaced by Big Ox Energy odor remain out of their homes

Nearly one dozen families are still waiting to return home due to the gas leak from Big Ox Energy.

One of those families, the Orlandos, have been living in hotel rooms paid for by Big Ox Energy and the city of South Sioux City, since early November.

However, both the city, and Big Ox, will no longer be paying the bill as of Valentine's Day.

So, the Orlandos plan to move in with family members until they can return to their home.

Brenda Orlando, who's the mother of three daughters, says that it has been difficult for her to watch her youngest daughter, who just turned one-year-old, grow up in hotel rooms.

"When we came into the hotel, she was crawling, and now she's walking and getting into everything," says Brenda.

"I guess this has been kind of hard for me because I feel like I'm going to remember her learning how to crawl and walk in a hotel room and I have my other memories of our other kids in our home. And I have our other pictures in our home. And so I won't have that with this one.

Brenda and her husband, Mike, say they just can't wait for their lives to return to normal, for their daughters' and their dog's sake.

The family has still not been told when they will be able to return to their home.