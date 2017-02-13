Sioux City City Council offers contract extension to local union

The Sioux City City Council has offered one local union a one-year contract extension through 2020.

There are 350 local union and non-union members part of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, or AFSCME Local 212.

The majority of the members voted "yes" on the extension.

But, the members, who specifically work at Sioux Gateway Airport, rejected the deal.

That means the contract extension will be in place for AFSCME members across all city departments, except Sioux Gateway.

According to the city, who voted to approve the extension at Monday's city council meeting, the contract has a 2.25 percent cost of living adjustment.

There are also health insurance changes.

AFSCME Local 212's president says there are some benefits to the compromise.

"We get to keep everything in our contract, grievance procedures, our bargaining, vacation, our sick leave, everything that the Republicans for the state of Iowa is trying to strip away in the collective bargaining law," said Chris De Harty, president of AFSCME Local 212.

Under the extension, health insurance changes would take effect on January 1, 2019.

Premiums would increase to 20 percent of the cost of the plan, and 10 percent if the employee is participating in a wellness program.

Deductibles would also double.

Mayor Bob Scott said employee groups came to the council and asked for a renegotiation and the council was glad to do it.

"I think that a lot of people that serve on this particular council appreciate our employees and what they do for the community and that and that we don't think that the legislation that's proposed is very fair," said Scott. "It's a pretty one-sided deal. It was meant to be tweaks in the law but it seems like a gutting of the law, which is a real concern for us because the employee relations will suffer because of that and it's nothing we had to do with it."

The current contract expires on July 1, 2019.

The extension would expire on July 1, 2020.