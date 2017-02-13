South Sioux City sets deadline for Big Ox residents to sign agreement

Monday night's South Sioux City City Council meeting was the last one before Big Ox Energy stops paying for hotel rooms for residents displaced by the plant's foul odor.



The city sent an agreement to residents Monday morning.



It said that Big Ox would continue to pay for hotels going forward.



South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch says the residents have until Tuesday night to sign the agreement.



Residents also need to agree to meet with city officials-- before Friday-- to move forward with discussions.



"If they don't sign the agreement, then at that point in time they are on their own unless they come down and sit down for an appointment with us or try to work something out with us." said Rod Koch, South Sioux City Mayor.



As of Monday night, ten to twelve families are still living in hotels.