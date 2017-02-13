Energy program saves Sioux City Community Schools $2.3-million

The Sioux City Community School Board saved nearly $2.3-million in energy costs since implementing a program in September 2012.

Monday, the school board reviewed how the Energy Management Program has done over the last few years.



Officials say the program looks at ways to save money and be environmentally friendly through things like scheduling of parking lot lights, and HVAC systems.

The $2.3-million in savings was what the district calculated through 146 meters in 23 buildings.

"What that's allowed us to do during very difficult budget times is to prevent greater reductions in the district in other areas in other programs. It has allowed us to reduce our budget each year which has allowed us to save additional positions in programs." said Dr. Paul Gausman, Sioux City Schools superintendent.

"Energy Star Certification that has been awarded from the U.S. EPA and the US Department of Energy, put Sioux City as number two in the entire nation." said Jeremy Taylor, energy specialist for Sioux City Community Schools.

Officials say the program cost about $1.1 million.

If they move forward with the program, they say it will cost about $100,000 a year to maintain the program and will have about $650,000 in saving a year.

Gausman says he will recommend to continue the program which will be voted on with the rest of the budget April tenth.